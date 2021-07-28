With no official announcement in sight from Krafton, the PUBG Mobile Lite fans who were waiting for a similar version of Battlegrounds Mobile India to be launched in the country might have to wait for the time being

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Less than a year after it was banned, PUBG Mobile India’s desi avatar came back to engage and entice virtual gamers as Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, two major groups of gamers are still unable to play the popular game. One group of users are theones who played the PUBG game on less advanced Android devices in the form of PUBG Mobile Lite. The other group is made up of the ones who own Apple iOS devices, for which an announcement on iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is expected soon.

Till present, BGMI developer Krafton has not yet shared any official details about the launch date of PUBG Mobile India replacement in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India for Apple iOS. However, the reports have suggested that one such announcement is likely in the coming days.

The Android game, after reporting millions of downloads, has already received a few updates and security patches since it was launched earlier this month in July. However, there has been no official mention of a Battlegrounds Mobile India 'Lite' version for gamers with less powerful smartphones either.

The PUBG Mobile Lite fans who engaged themselves with the game when PUBG existed in its pre-ban days. However, with no official announcement in sight from Krafton, the ones who were waiting for a similar version of Battlegrounds Mobile India to be launched in the country might have to wait for the time being. The other option remains to invest in a better smartphone as well.

The PUBG developers are reportedly preparing to launch the new game PUBG New State in September. According to reports, the pre-registration for PUBG New State for iOS devices will begin in August.

As for the Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton claimed that BGMI crossed the mark of over 34 million players in the first week of its launch.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma