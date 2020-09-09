It remains unknown whether a part with the Indian firm will lead to the lifting of the ban imposed by the government. The game has nearly 33 million users in India.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: South Korea's PUBG Corporation, which owns popular mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, is looking for an Indian gaming firm for a partner after severing ties with Chinese multinational technology conglomerate Tencent in the aftermath of the Indian government's ban on the game earlier this month.

A source aware of the negotiations told Mint that a new licensing agreement was in the works with an Indian gaming firm to pass on the rights to run the PUBG Mobile game in India. The Indian partner will handle the distribution while PUBG Corp. will retain the publishing rights for the game.

It, however, remains unknown whether a partnership with the Indian firm will lead to the lifting of the ban imposed by the government. The game has nearly 33 million users in India.

The company had decided to stop authorising the game franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India after the government banned PUBG Mobile, PUBG LITE, and 116 other Chinese-linked apps.

"As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans," the company had said in a statement. "PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company.

The ban, which has been imposed over national security concerns, came after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The PUBG game has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally and nearly 33 million users in India alone.

