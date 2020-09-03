Among the apps banned on Wednesday, one of the most popular mobile games Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG) was also included. The Lite version of the online battle game PUBG LITE was also banned by the government.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In its third digital strike on the Chinese-based apps, India on Wednesday banned additional 118 China-linked applications available on the Android Play Store and Apple App Store, saying these apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity" of the country.

Among the apps banned on Wednesday, one of the most popular mobile games Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG) was also included. The Lite version of the online battle game PUBG LITE was also banned by the government.

After the announcement, crores of PUBG players across the country are unhappy and demand that an alternative to PUBG should be provided. Calls for a homegrown app like PUBG are also doing rounds on the internet.

So as the government banned the favourite game of many, here are its alternatives, which gamers can download and play to get a PUBG-like feel.

Call of Duty: A favourite of many, the mobile version of Call of Duty only launched last October, and has been competing with PUBG ever since. According to reports, Call of Duty had grossed USD 327 million by June 2020 with 250 million downloads. Like PUBG Mobile here too, 100 players jump into a familiar battlefield with guns.

Battlelands Royale: This game can be played on iOS and Android and works on the same formula as other Battle Royale game, but with a slight twist. A total of 32 players can participate in real-time battles at a time, which are 3-5 minutes long.

Garena Free Fire: This game can be played for free on iOS and Android, however, it is still not as popular as PUBG. It consists of 10-minute long games where players have to fight against 49 players to survive on a remote island. Here players choose their starting positions, as well as are free to pick up weapons and other equipment.

Black Survival: The game consists of a 20-minute survival battle in which 10 players land on a deserted island and fight to survive. The island is divided into 22 regions; There is a hospital, forest, beach. As the gum advances, these locations change into restricted areas.

Fortnite: Fortnite is the world's largest battle-royale game available on mobile, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The base of the game requires 100 players to jump into a battlefield so that they can fight and the last player wins. The biggest advantage is that it offers cross-platform on smartphones, unlike PUBG Mobile.

Posted By: Talib Khan