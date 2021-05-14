Krafton's brand new game, Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is the Indian version of PUBG, will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: It's great news for all the PUBG lovers as the mobile game is all set to be re-launched in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India. And the pre-registrations for the game will begin on May 18 on Google Play Store. The confirmation of the same came from the South Korean video game developer Krafton on Friday.

Isn't it exciting? Well, wait till you read further. There will be proper offers available for the Indian users if they pre-register for the game.

How to register

Open Google Play Store app

Click on the "Pre-Register" button

Your rewards will automatically be available to claim at the time of the game launch

Features

This new game of Krafton will be launched as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. And it is going to be exclusive for India only. Well, now that's some news. Recently, the company took to its social media handles and website to announce the arrival of the game in India. As per Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India is going to be a world-class multiplayer gaming experience for users on mobile. The game will have features like esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

Teaser release

Krafton also released the teasers of the game sometime back where the map of the game and the Ban Tai location can be easily seen. Going by the promo, it has become clear that the game will get the Sanhok map. However, no more information was revealed from the teaser.

Launch date

Krafton has not yet revealed the launch date of Battleground Mobile India. But according to media reports, the trailer of this game will be released on 31 May 2021. And it is being speculated that this game will be available to users from June.

Privacy and data policy

Krafton has said that users' privacy and data security is their first priority. They are working with other companies to protect important data. The company has further stated that the game's data center will be built in India as per the rules of the central government.

For the unversed, the Government of India had banned 118 mobile apps including PUBG in September last year. The decision was made because the mobile apps were a threat to India's sovereignty and integrity.

