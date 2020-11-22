New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-idea are launching more than one recharge plan in the market to connect more and more customers with them. Adequate data and calling facility is being provided in all these plans. If you are looking for a low-cost prepaid plan for yourself, then have a look at the cheapest recharge plan offered by all three companies for its customers. All these prepaid plans cost less than Rs 20.

Have a look at these low-cost prepaid plans

Jio Prepaid Plan: Rs 11

This recharge plan is the cheapest of Jio's portfolio. In this recharge plan, consumers will get a total of 800MB of data. Apart from that, users will be given 75 non-live minutes to call other networks. However, users will not get a subscription to the Jio app in this prepaid pack.

Airtel Prepaid Plan: Rs 19

This is the cheapest recharge plan offered by Airtel. In this recharge plan, consumers will get a total of 200MB of data. Also, users will be able to make unlimited calling on any network. However, consumers will not be subscribed to SMS and mobile apps. At the same time, the validity of this recharge pack is 2 days.

Vodafone-idea Prepaid Plan: Rs 19

In this prepaid plan of Vodafone-Idea, consumers will get 200MB of data. Also, users will be able to make unlimited calling on any network. But users of the company will not be subscribed to the premium app. At the same time, the time limit of this pack is 2 days.

Apart from these low-cost plans, these mobile networking companies are offering exciting and affordable data plans. Around 50 GB of data per month is available as add-on data to ease your work from home and watch from home. Also, if the customer wants to switch to another network, he or she can make an online request. The network operator will change the network within 2 days.

Posted By: Srishti Goel