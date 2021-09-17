New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Days after launching the brand new iPhone 13 series, Apple on Friday started taking pre-orders in India for the iPhone 13 series smartphones. Those who are planning to buy the new iPhone can book it on the Apple Online store, e-commerce websites, and offline channels. from 5:30 pm today. Meanwhile, the retail sales along with customer delivery of the iPhone 13 will start at 8 am on September 24.



Distributors also said that customers who will pre-order their iPhone 13 will be given a time slot to either pick their iPhone 13 from the offline outlet or can select to deliver the model at home. This is for the first time that the tech giant has made its brand new series available for pre-order within the first week of launch. The company said that all the models of the iPhone 13 series will go on sale next week.



Apart from this, Apple's official distributors Ingram Micro and Redington India also announced that buyers can avail cashback offers while buying any model of iPhone 13 series from their stores.



Cashback offers on Apple iPhone 13 series:



Buyers who are planning to pre-order iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini will get a cashback of Rs 6,000 using an HDFC card on EMI or non-EMI transactions. Meanwhile, those who will pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models will get a benefit of Rs 5,000 cashback with their HDFC card on both EMI or non-EMI transactions.



The Apple distributors have also said that they will offer a No-Cost EMI offer for up to 24 months with starting EMI for iPhone 13 at Rs 3,329 per month. Apart from this, customers will also have an advantage of a trade-in offer, as they can get a bonus of Rs. 3,000 for exchanging their old smartphone.



Prices of iPhone 13 series



The iPhone 13 series comes in 4 different variants- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The prices of each model depend on the storage variant of the phone. This is also the first time when Apple has ditched the base 64 GB storage model which means that all the new iPhone 13 base storage variants will start from 128 GB.



iPhone 13

128 GB variant - Rs. 76,900

256 GB variant - Rs. 89,900

512 GB variant - Rs. 109,900



iPhone 13 mini

128 GB variant - Rs. 69,900

256 GB variant - Rs. 79,900

512 GB variant - Rs.99,900



iPhone 13 pro

128 GB - Rs. 119,900

256 GB - Rs. 129,900

512 GB - Rs. 149,900

1 Tb - Rs. 169,900



iPhone 13 pro max

128 GB - Rs. 129,900

256 GB - Rs. 139,900

512 GB - Rs. 159,900

1 Tb - Rs. 179,900

