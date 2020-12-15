Pratyush was selected by the Team POLIS to be a part of the first-ever JournalismAI Collab - a global collaborative experiment launched in June 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Pratyush Ranjan, Senior Editor with Jagran New Media, represented the organisation in the prestigious 6-month long JournalismAI global project in which different leaders of top newsrooms from across the world discussed and studied the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the future of journalism.

JournalismAI is a global initiative that aims to inform media organisations about the potential offered by AI-powered technologies. The initiative offers research reports, training materials, a network for best practices and innovation sharing and much more. JournalismAI is a project of POLIS – the journalism think-tank of London School of Economics and Political Science – and is supported by the Google News Initiative. The first edition of the JournalismAI Festival took place online on 7–11 December 2020.

Pratyush was selected by the Team POLIS to be a part of the first-ever JournalismAI Collab - a global collaborative experiment launched in June 2020. The Collab became a platform for the news organisations to come together and explore innovative technology-powered solutions to improve their journalism through Artificial Intelligence through AI discussions and case studies.

Pratyush was amongst the 40 participants from about 20 news organisations worldwide who worked in four teams to explore how AI technologies could help them address a set of challenges that they selected. Together, they imagined and tested new ideas that might lead to developing new tools and inform future experiments.

Here is the list of newsrooms from across the world which took part in the 6-month long JournalismAI Project by Polis (LSE's Journalism think-tank's media department)-

1. AFP, France

2. Archant, UK

3. Axel Springer, Germany

4. Bayerischer Rundfunk, Germany

5. Deutsche Welle, Germany

6. The Guardian, UK

7. Jagran New Media, India

8. Mediafin, Belgium

9. La Nación, Argentina

10. Nice-Matin, France

11. Reach plc, UK

12. La Repubblica, Italy

13. Reuters, global

14. RTVE, Spain

15. Schibsted, Nordics

16. South China Morning Post, Hong Kong

17. Der Spiegel, Germany

18. VRT News, Belgium

19. Yle News Lab, Finland

Pratyush, the senior editor of Jagran New Media, was the member of the Team 3, which worked on the topic - 'Connecting users to quality journalism with AI-powered summaries' for 6 months and completed the project in Dec first week.

The members of Team 3 were-

1. Uli Köppen (Bayerischer Rundfunk, Germany)

2. Cécile Schneider (Bayerischer Rundfunk, Germany)

3. Olle Zachrison (Sveriges Radio, Sweden)

4. Christina Elmer (Der Spiegel, Germany)

5. Pratyush Ranjan (Jagran New Media, India)

6. Didier Orel (TX Group, Switzerland)

The Team 3 Topic mainly talks about making it easier for digital users to discover and consume the very best journalism newsrooms produce, in spite of the flood of information they have to navigate. To achieve that goal, the team decided to focus on automated summarization and how it can become a tool for newsrooms to leverage content in their archives to enhance, promote and contextualise new stories.

The details of the study, key learning from the tests and experiments, the audience-facing use cases can be found here.

The team 3 presentations can be seen here on YouTube.

Pratyush also wrote a blogpost on the topic - 'Discovering new ways to connect content and users'. The blogpost can be read here.

Team 3 of the Collab focused on evergreens, meaning timeless pieces of high journalistic value with a structured journalism approach with the help of AI-powered tools in certain work steps and multiple contexts with different snippet formats.

The project details of the other three teams and their study can be found here.

Pratyush Ranjan is also a fact-checker and the part of Vishvas News (An IFCN-certified fact-checking unit of JNM). Pratyush is also associated with Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network for fact-checking.

