After the second fine imposed by CCI, Google said it was committed to users and developers and is reviewing the decision taken.

By Ashish Singh
Wed, 26 Oct 2022 11:39 AM IST
Powered India's Digital Transformation: What Google Said After Second Fine In A Week By CCI

After being slammed by consecutive hefty fines for unfair practices by India's competition watchdog, Google India has made a statement that it was committed to its users and developers throughout and is reviewing the decision taken by CCI. Furthermore the tech giant said, the firm model had transformed India's Digital approach by expanding its access to every Indian.

This came after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) slammed a fine of Rs 936.44 crore, that too for a second time in a week. The reason stated for the two consecutive fines is to warn the tech giant from using unfair commercial practices and to not misuse its dominant position in the country.

According to a tweet by ANI, a Google spokesperson said,"We remain dedicated to our users and developers and are studying the decision to determine the next steps".

Adding on to that, the spokesperson said ,“Indian developers have profited from the technology, security, consumer safeguards, and unrivalled choice and freedom provided by Android and Google Play. Our methodology fueled India's digital transformation and increased access for hundreds of millions of Indians by keeping costs low."

Earlier this week, the tech giant Google was fined Rs. 1,337.76 crore for abusing its dominant position in the Android mobile device ecosystem.

A cease-and-desist order has also been enforced on Google, according to a CCI press release. Google was determined to be "dominant in the markets for licensable OS for smart mobile devices and market for app stores for Android smart mobile OS, in India," according to the CCI's assessment.

According to Google's Play store policies, app developers must "exclusively and mandatorily" use the Google Play Billing System in order to receive payments for apps that are distributed or sold through the Play store as well as for any in-app purchases that users make. This was observed by CCI. There is no requirement that developers include a direct payment link.

