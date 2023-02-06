POCO X5 Pro 5G Launched In India With Snapdragon 778G Chipset; Check Specifications And Price Here

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer POCO has officially launched its highly anticipated performance phone, the X5 Pro 5G in India with a catchy design and 108 MP primary shooter. Along with these, the smartphone gets an Xfinity AMOLED display which makes it an quite impressive choice in the mid-range segment.

POCO X5 Pro 5G Specifications:

The POCO X5 Pro 5G gets a 6.67-inch full HD+ Xfinity AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz (adaptive). Additionally, it has a flat frame, which adds to its aesthetic appeal. It also includes Gorilla Glass 5 Protection and an IP53 grade for water and dust resistance. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset octa-core processor paired with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. The RAM can be further expanded to 13 GB. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery along with fast sonic charging support of 67W. The phone would run on MIUI 14 operating system based on Android 12 out of the box.

Speaking of the optics, the POCO X5 Pro 5G features a triple camera setup which includes a 108MP primary sensor with 4K video recording support along with 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets a 16MP front camera.

The company promises two years of Android updates and three years of security updates for the consumers.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Price In India:

The base trim of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage would cost Rs 22,999 while the top-notch 8GB and 256 GB would cost at around Rs 24,999. The phone is available in three colours including Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow.