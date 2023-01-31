Poco X5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, To Make Debut With Snapdragon 778G Chipset | Details

In a tweet, Poco India has officially confirmed the launch date of X5 Pro 5G on February 6, 2023.

By Ashish Singh
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 02:06 PM IST
Minute Read
Poco X5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, To Make Debut With Snapdragon 778G Chipset | Details
Poco X5 Pro 5G launch date confirmed in India. (Image-Twitter)

THE CHINESE smartphone manufacturer Poco which has always been in the headlines for its phones has now revealed the launch date of its highly anticipated Poco X5 Pro 5G on February 6, 2023.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Poco India has unveiled the reveal date along with the platform where the smartphone would be available for purchase. Users, after the launch, could get the phone on the popular e-commerce platform, Flipkart.

In terms of the design seen in the teaser, the phone boasts a triple camera system with a shiny notch on which the camera is located. Although no official confirmations concerning the screen have been made, the front side appears to sport a slightly reduced bezel infinite display.

The company has confirmed some of the specifications including a Qualcomm processor with a 108-megapixel primary camera.

Also Read
Reliance Jio True 5G Available In 34 More Cities; 5G Services Now Expanded..
Reliance Jio True 5G Available In 34 More Cities; 5G Services Now Expanded..

POCO X5 Pro 5G: Expected Specification

The Poco X5 Pro 5G could sport a 6.67-inch super AMOLED display along with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. Under the hood, it is confirmed that the phone would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset along with Adreno 642L GPU. It is very much likely that the phone would be backed up by the 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 67W wired charging, and would run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Also Read
Nothing Phone (2) Could First Debut In US And Then Global Market; Here's..
Nothing Phone (2) Could First Debut In US And Then Global Market; Here's..

The phone will be featuring a triple camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is likely to feature a 16MP camera sensor.

The smartphone could debut with the 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage trims in India.

Additionally, the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a microSD card slot for storage expansion, a 3.5mm audio input, dual-SIM compatibility, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB-C connector for charging and data transfer.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.