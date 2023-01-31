Poco X5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, To Make Debut With Snapdragon 778G Chipset | Details

THE CHINESE smartphone manufacturer Poco which has always been in the headlines for its phones has now revealed the launch date of its highly anticipated Poco X5 Pro 5G on February 6, 2023.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Poco India has unveiled the reveal date along with the platform where the smartphone would be available for purchase. Users, after the launch, could get the phone on the popular e-commerce platform, Flipkart.

Show the world your X-factor and #UnleashX with next-level capabilities on the #POCOX5Pro 💪🏽



Loaded with,

✅Snapdragon®️ 778G processor

✅Breathtaking 120Hz Xfinity AMOLED Display

✅108MP Primary Camera



Arriving on 06-02-2023 @ 5:30PM.

Know more 👉🏻https://t.co/NEgUhmuD4w pic.twitter.com/fqtTcthZCT — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 31, 2023

In terms of the design seen in the teaser, the phone boasts a triple camera system with a shiny notch on which the camera is located. Although no official confirmations concerning the screen have been made, the front side appears to sport a slightly reduced bezel infinite display.

The company has confirmed some of the specifications including a Qualcomm processor with a 108-megapixel primary camera.

POCO X5 Pro 5G: Expected Specification

The Poco X5 Pro 5G could sport a 6.67-inch super AMOLED display along with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. Under the hood, it is confirmed that the phone would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset along with Adreno 642L GPU. It is very much likely that the phone would be backed up by the 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 67W wired charging, and would run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

The phone will be featuring a triple camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is likely to feature a 16MP camera sensor.

The smartphone could debut with the 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage trims in India.

Additionally, the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a microSD card slot for storage expansion, a 3.5mm audio input, dual-SIM compatibility, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB-C connector for charging and data transfer.