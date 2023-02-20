POCO X5 Could Make India Debut Soon; Check Expected Price, Specifications

POCO, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer which has recently launched it's Poco X5 Pro is reportedly going to launch the base trim X5 in India. The POCO X5 Pro is a well-liked mid-range smartphone and is getting a great response from the audience in India.

This came after Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, replying to a user in a tweet mentioned that the company is getting a lot of messages to launch the POCO X5 in the Indian market. “Yea getting lots of messages from fans to launch X5 after the successful launch of X5 Pro. We are seriously evaluating this,” he said.

Yea getting lots of messages from fans to launch X5 after the successful launch of X5 Pro. We are seriously evaluating this. https://t.co/DKxCKxB8UW — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) February 20, 2023

POCO X5 Expected Specifications:

The POCO X5 could make its India debut with the same specifications which the company is offering in other parts of the world. The Poco X5 could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. Under the hood, it is pretty likely that the phone would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to get a decent battery pack of 5,000 mAh and 33 W fast charging support. For safety, the smartphone is likely to get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and other safety features.

In terms of optics, the smartphone could sport a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary shooter paired with an 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone could get a 13 MP front camera.

POCO X5 Expected Price In India:

Looking at the price of the elder sibling Poco X5 Pro which is available at Rs 25,999, the base trims POCO X5 could get a price tag of around Rs 22,999.