Poco To Focus On 5G Phones With Improved Performance At Affordable Price: Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon

Over the past few years, the Indian smartphone market has grown tremendously. Companies have created standout products with improved processors, design elements and better cameras in the mid-range price bracket. Customers who want more versatile phones without paying a premium have higher expectations, all thanks to brands like Poco.

In an exclusive chat for Jagran English, Konark Tyagi caught up with Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, Poco India, to know about the upcoming plans of the company, the importance of building a community for a brand and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

1. How has the Diwali sale been for Poco India?

Despite being in tough conditions with online brands leading from the front, Poco India has a great run in the Diwali season. Given that Poco is an online-first brand, Poco has overachieved its targets, thanks to the audience with great year-on-year growth. During the sale, Poco C31 has recorded over 4 lakh units of sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, Poco M4 Pro which is offered with a high-performance MediaTek Helio G96 and AMOLED Display recorded the sale of over 3 lakh+ units, and the high-performance X-series also recorded over 1.5 lakh units of sale.

2. In a cluttered and price-sensitive market, how do you manage to make a comparatively young brand stand out?

With the smartphone market getting very saturated in terms of offerings, for the past year, Poco has focused on three key factors which include the price-to-performance ratio, the design language and the audience differentiating elements. Talking about the price-to-performance ratio, Poco has always been an aggressive performer. In terms of design language, Poco has always focused on differentiating its products, for instance, Poco's yellow colour. Not only limited to this, but Poco has also tried to differentiate its X series and F series which has helped the brand to stand out. Lastly, the brand would be looking forward to playing with the brand positioning to attract the target audience.

3. Have certain game bans like PUBG, and BGMI disheartened the gaming community?

Since gaming has evolved in India, the gaming industry has seen itself segmented into two different categories- Hardcore Gamers and Casual Gamers. The brand has been focusing on both types of gamers, for instance, Poco launched the F3 GT for hardcore gamers last year and Poco M5 with the MediaTek Helio G99 this year for casual gamers. Notably, India has witnessed a surge in the number of casual gamers and apparently, they are seeking a strong valuable processor at an affordable price. Poco has already been focusing on this and has unveiled some smartphones in the affordable price bracket.

4. What is the biggest takeaway that 5G could bring in the sub-20k category?

In the coming future, 5G would become hygiene, especially for phones above Rs 15,000 and Poco already follows it. However, Poco was ready with the portfolio design that was made last year. That is the reason why the brand has launched affordable 5G phones like Poco M4 Pro at around Rs 15,000, and Poco X4 Pro 5G at around Rs 20,000.

Adding on to this, the manufacturing of 5G phones is more difficult and more expensive when compared to the manufacturing of 4G phones. The development of 5G phones would take time, and the audience will have to wait to witness a complete 5G smartphone at an affordable price.

Lastly, the production and manufacturing also depend on the telecom rates that the telecom operators would decide. If the tariff rates would be high, the transition between 4G and 5G will suffer and the smartphone industry will also suffer.