Poco C55 With Leather Finish Launched In India Under Rs 10,000; Check Specifications Here

CHINESE smartphone manufacturer Poco which is known for its affordable smartphone range has launched yet another budget-friendly smartphone C55. The smartphone gets a leather stitched premium-looking design along with decent specifications, that too under Rs 10,000.

Poco C55 Specifications:

The all-new Poco C55 gets a big scratch resistant 6.71-inch 720p IPS LCD display with Oleophobic coating. The smartphone boasts a refresh rate panel of 60 Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage (expandable via memory card). The smartphone runs on the MIUI 13 skin based on the last generation of Android 12.

The device is supported by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for privacy.

Additionally, the smartphone gets an IP52 certification and a premium leather back with a stitched design making it an attractive budget phone.

The new Poco phone is also IP52 rated for protection against water splashes.

In terms of optics, the smartphone gets a rear dual camera with a 50 MP primary shooter with features like Portrait mode, Night mode, Timelapse, HDR mode, and more. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets a 5 MP front camera.

Poco C55 India Price:

The Poco C55 gets a price tag of Rs 9,499 for the base trim with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage and the top-end 6 GB/ 128 GB is priced at Rs 10,999. Users can avail of a cashback of Rs 500 if they use SBI, HDFC, and ICICI debit or credit cards. The phone will be on sale from Feburary 28 on Flipkart.