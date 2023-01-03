Poco C50 Launched In India With MediaTek Helio A22 Processor; Check Price, Specifications Here

The Beijing based Chinese smartphone company Poco has launched yet another entry level smartphone under its C-series. With the Poco C50, the company has offered a MediaTek Helio processor along with a massive battery pack of 5,000mAh. Here’s everything about the phone you should know about.

Poco C50 Specifications:

The all new Poco C50 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display along with a refresh rate panel of 60Hz, a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor Octa-Core processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage. The handset has a micro-sd card through which a user can expand the memory of the phone. Additionally, the phone runs on the Android 12 Go edition.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 8MP AI primary camera along with a ultrawide sensor. The Poco C50 has a 5 MP front camera for selfies and video calls which can record 1080 pixel videos at 30 fps.

Poco C50 Price And Availability:

The phone seems to have a leather like design along with two variants available namely 2GB and 3GB paired with 32GB internal storage capacity. The phone is priced at Rs 7,299.

The phone is offered by the online retailer Flipkart in the two colour options of Country Green and Royal Blue. Beginning on January 10, the phone will be up for sale. Along with the six-month warranty for the in-box accessories, the phone has a one-year warranty.