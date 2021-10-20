New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Mobile phones have become an important part of our daily lives. Be it for news, online shopping, social media, or entertainment - most of us turn to our mobile phones for all these things. Also, since our dependence on mobile phones has increased in the last few years, we constantly look for ones that offer us better storage, speed, and battery. However, it is difficult to find everything under a limited budget.

We bring you the five best smartphones with 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000

1. Samsung Galaxy M31s

Price - Rs 14,999

Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 6.5-inch FHD + Infinity-O Super AMOLED display along with Exynos 9611 SoC processor support. A primary sensor of 64MP and a 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor have been given to the phone. It has 5MP Macro and 5MP ProTrace sensors. For selfies, it has a 32MP camera. The phone comes with a strong battery of 6,000mAh.

2. Samsung Galaxy M32

Price - Rs 14,999

The Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone has a 6.4-inch FHD + Super AMOLED display. MediaTek Helio G80 processor has been given in the phone. It works on the Android 11 based OneUI operating system. The phone has a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary ISOCELL GW3 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens. Apart from this, a 20MP selfie camera is available on the front. It comes with a 6000mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging.

3. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

Price - Rs 14,499

Redmi 10 Prime has a 6.5-inch FHD + display. The phone has a 6000mAh battery and 9W reverse charging technology. 18W fast charging is also supported by the phone. It works on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5. In addition, the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone is the first smartphone in the Redmi series to use a 50MP camera. It supports an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. An 8MP camera has been given for selfies.

4. Moto G40 Fusion

Price - Rs 15,999

The Moto G40 Fusion sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ HDR10 display along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. A quad-camera setup has been given on the rear panel of the phone. Its primary camera is 64MP and a 32MP camera has been given on the front panel of the phone. It comes with a strong battery of 6000mAh.

5. Poco M3

Price - Rs 14,499

POCO M3 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 processor. It has a 6.53-inch FHD + display. The phone works on the Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. A triple rear camera setup has been given on the rear of the phone. Its main camera is 48MP. Apart from this, a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens have been given. An 8MP selfie camera is available on the front of the phone. It packs a 6,000mAh battery, which can be charged with an 18W fast charger.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha