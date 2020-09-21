New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Smartphones have become an essential part of our fast-paced life and thanks to the coronavirus pandemic which made us more dependent on digital gadgets. Well, not all can afford a luxurious smartphone, that is why the companies have now focused on an affordable range of mobile phones. We have listed some amazing smartphones for our techno-geeks, with the best 6000 mAh battery under Rs 15000. These phones are now available in India with tempting specifications like a powerful 6000 mAh Battery, Best Rear & Front Camera, Face Unlock, fast charger, Volte network and the latest processor.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Price : - Rs 7,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB Storage)

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone has a 6.82-inch Full HD Plus IPS display which gives a totally new experience of the gorilla glass. The smartphone has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage which is expandable up to 126 GB. This smartphone works on XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 and has an octa-core MediaTek Helio A52 processor. It has an excellent camera with dual rear support. 13MP primary sensor along with a depth sensor can make you click professionally. Also, an 8MP selfie camera has been given in the front of the phone. The 6,000mAh battery of the phone gives you a limitless experience.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air

Price : - Rs 8,499 (2GB RAM + 32GB Storage)

The Tecno Spark Power 2 Air smartphone has a 7-inch HD Plus dot notch display, with a resolution of 1640/720 pixels. The smartphone has a quad-core Helio A22 chipset that works on HIOS 6.1 based Android 10. The phone holds a dual rear camera with 13 Mp as a primary lens and 2MP microlens. An 8MP selfie camera is installed at the front of the smartphone, which comes with a 180-degree view angle. The biggest advantage of the phone is its 6000 mAh battery.

Realme c12

Price : - Rs 8,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB Storage)

Realme C12 has a 6.5-inch Mini Drop HD + display with 3 GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. The phone's screen is coated with Gorilla Glass that gives you a totally different experience of watching videos and films. This smartphone works on the 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. One of the finest features of this phone is its camera. The smartphone has a triple rear camera, the primary is 13MP with a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The phone has 5 MP selfie camera. It has a 6,000mAh mega battery available for power backup.

Samsung Galaxy M21

Price: - 14,499 (4GB RAM + 64GB Storage)

The Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone has a 6.4 Full HD Plus Infinity-U sAMOLED display and it works on One UI 2.0 based on Android 10The smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for a better experience of the user. This phone is equipped with an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. The smartphone is amazing for photography purposes, it has a triple rear camera whose primary sensor is 48 megapixels, the second 8-megapixel 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and the third is 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 20-megapixel front sensor for a selfie. It has a 6000 mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Price:- 13,990 (4GB RAM + 64GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy M30s works on Android Pie and powered by a 2.3 GHz Samsung Exynos 9611 Octa Core Processor and has a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity U Display. The phone has an excellent camera with 48 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP Triple Rear Camera and 16 MP Selfie Camera. Along with the inbuilt storage of the phone, it also gives a dedicated slot for expandable memory up to 512GB. It has a 6,000mAh mega battery available for power backup with 15W Fast Charging.

Posted By: Srishti Goel