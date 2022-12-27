Petrol Prices In THESE Five Countries Are Less Than Rs 30 A Litre

Petrol is one of the most commonly used fuels for vehicles across the globe. Depending on the region, petrol is either a liquid or a gas and contains compounds that burn well. Petrol is obtained from processing oil, which is obtained from crude oil on the earth. In general, countries produce more petrol than they need, which gives them enough flexibility to meet sudden increases in demand. However, some countries have difficulty producing enough fuel to meet their needs which is the reason why the petrol prices are record high in the country.

Here is the list of countries which have the cheapest petrol for their citizens (they even export the fuel to other countries as well):

1. Venezuela:

The first on the list is Venezuela which is known for its rich oil and fossil fuels reserves. The country offers the cheapest petrol to its citizens, that too at a price of Rs. 4.97 per gallon. This means the country is offering petrol at a price of Rs 1.34 per litre. Impressive right?

2. Libya:

Libya, also known as the State of Libya, is a nation in North Africa's Maghreb region that offers petrol to its citizens at a price of Rs 9.93 per gallon which comes down to Rs 2.68 per litre. Just like Venezuela, the country is rich in terms of fossil fuels and oil reserves.

3. Iran:

Another oil-rich country which is known for trading almost half of its production to other parts of the world has priced a gallon of petrol at Rs 16.56 per gallon which means a litre of petrol will cost you around Rs 4.47.

4. Angola:

In 2022, Angola's petroleum industry produced an average of 1.16 million barrels of oil per day, which will make up nearly 75% of its revenue. The South African nation has priced a gallon of petrol at Rs 99.37 per gallon which means a litre of petrol would cost around Rs 26.8.

5. Algeria:

Yet another African country with rich oil reserves and fossil fuels. The country has priced a gallon of petrol at Rs 105.13 making it an impressive rate of Rs 28.3 per litre.