New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Homegrown audio brand Pebble launched its Pebble Pace Pro smartwatch. The affordable smartwatch, priced at Rs 2,999 comes with a 15 days of battery life and has a sleek design with an effort to put it in the trendy frame of smart watches as it comes with a curved HD display.

The battery lasted for more than 6 days when used with full brightness. The wakeup screen while lifting wrist may feel unresponsive sometimes. The application to watch sync is excellent and its various watch faces make it look quite contemporary on the wrist.

Pebble Pace Pro is a successor to Pebble Pace smartwatch. The smartwatch, with all its health and fitness indicators stands out as a fashion accessory and is not simply a substitute for designer analogue watches present in the market for a long time. The smartwatch offers more than 100 watch faces and swappable straps in order to go with your attire.

Pebble Pace Pro smartwatch tracks your daily health and fitness levels in a rather flawless manner. Its SpO2 monitor gives you the reading of your blood oxygen levels and adds on to the existing fitness indicators. Its health suite comprises eight primary sports modes and accurate sensors to track calories burnt and steps taken throughout the day. Other noteworthy features include hydration alert, sleep record, call reject and mute, female health alert, and more.

Pebble Pace Pro smartwatch offers a diverse set of fitness indicators. The female health alert feature, although not a rarity overall, but are not found much in the price range Pebble Pace Pro is available at.

Pebble Pace Pro comes in multiple colour options, namely, Golden Black, Ivory, Jet Black and Metallic Blue. The company is projecting the Pebble Pace Pro smartwatch as a "feature-packed and value-for-money smartwatch." At a price of Rs 2,999, the smartwatch ends up emerging as value-for-money induction into Pebble’s existing catalogue, in addition to the Pebble Leap and second generation Pebble cosmos pro smartwatches.

Here is how it fares on its key specifications:

HD display: 3.5

UI: 3.5

Sensors: 3

Responsivenesses: 3.5

App-watch sync: 4.5

Battery: 4.5

Considering the price point, it is a good buy among the other watches in the market. Its display and battery is excellent when compared with other smartwatches available in the market in this budget segment.

Overall it should be a top choice to buy this watch under 3k segment.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma