Paytm makes wallet payments free for all merchants, no charges on wallet-to-bank transfers
Publish Date: Sat, 28 Nov 2020 05:39 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Digital payment platform Paytm has announced that merchants can now receive "unlimited" payments through its Wallet, along with UPI and Rupay Cards, at a zero per cent fee.
Posted By: Lakshay Raja