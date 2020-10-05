Paytm launches Mini App to take on Google Play store to help local developers take their innovative products to the masses

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: In a bid to break Google’s monopoly over distribution of Android applications, digital payment app Paytm on Monday launched a Mini App store for Indian developers. The mini app is a custom-built mobile website that will help local developers take their innovative products to the masses. The launch comes nearly two weeks after Google Play briefly pulled down Paytm from the play store, a move that led to calls for alternative app store.

Mini App store will integrate open source technologies such as HTML and Javascript and give access to 150 million monthly active users on Paytm app. This app store has been running in beta with select users and witnessed over 12 million visits in September

How will it benefit Indian developers

Mini store will help small developers and businesses set up low-cost and quick-to-build mini-apps that can be built using HTML and javascript tech.

The company is providing the option to pay via Paytm wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, and UPI at zero charge.. It levies a 2% charge for other instruments like credit cards.

It comes with developer dashboard for analytics, payments collection along with various marketing tools to engage with the users.

It offers direct access to discover, browse, and pay without downloading or installing separate apps.

It doesn’t require separate downloads and enables them to use their preferred payment option

The Ali Baba backed company has tied up with more than 300 app-based providers and brands, including apparel brand Decathlon, online drug stores 1MG and Netmeds, and online realty portal NoBroker, among others.

Meanwhile, Google has deferred its new Play Store billing policy in India to April 2022, according to TechCrunch. Google has reportedly postponed the policy only for the Indian market. The policy is going to go live globally in September 2021.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha