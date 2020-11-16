By the end of June 2020, there were 74.9 crore internet connections which included around 5 crore narrowband users and over 69 crore broadband users.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Internet service was thrown open to public in India for the first time on August 15, 1995. Since then, the number of internet connections in the country has breached the milestone of 75 crore users, as on August 31, 2020, as per the latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data.

The number of internet connections more than doubled in the last four years from just 34 crore in March 2016, a reverberation of the Narendra Modi government’s Digital India programme which was launched in 2015.

Most of these over 75 crore connections are in urban areas areas and have been availed through wireless devices like mobile phones and dongles, according to a Times of India report quoting TRAI data.

By the end of June 2020, there were 74.9 crore internet connections which included around 5 crore narrowband users and over 69 crore broadband users.

The number of internet connections skyrocketed from 34 crore in March 2016 to 42 crore in March 2017. In September 2018, the numbers went up to 56 crore which now stands at around 76 crore. The overall subscriber data is available up to August whereas the break-ups are available only up to June 30, 2020.

Ever since India breached the 50-crore milestone in September 2018, the country has been adding more than 86 lakh new connections every month.

The break-ups of the data, last updated on June 30, show that 61 per cent of all connections were in urban areas and 97 per cent of them were wireless.

Also, the data of market share, available till the same date, shows that 39.8 crore (53 per cent) of these 75+ crore connections were of Reliance Jio, 17.6 crore (23 per cent) of Airtel, 13.5 crore (18 per cent) of Vodafone and 2.9 crore (4 per cent) of BSNL.

“While we have 97 per cent of our broadband connections on mobiles, adequate network coverage of the population is still hovering around 50 per cent, which has to increase. There has to be more network rollouts, it must be affordable while quality of service must also be ensured,” Lt Gen (retd) SP Kochhar, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), told Times of India.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta