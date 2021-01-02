WhatsApp users exchanged over 1.4 billion voice and video calls on New Year's Eve 2020, the most ever in a single day on the popular messaging app.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: WhatsApp users exchanged over 1.4 billion voice and video calls on New Year's Eve 2020, the most ever in a single day on the popular messaging app. A majority of people had celebrated the New Year while confined to their homes amid night curfew and other restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

In a statement, WhatsApp's parent company Facebook said that the calling on the popular app increased over 50 per cent compared to 2019 New Year Eve. The company said that while December 31 of each year has historically been busy nights for their services, this year set new records.

"Before COVID-19, New Year's Eve generated Facebook's biggest spikes in messaging, photo uploads and social sharing at midnight across the world. However, in March 2020, the early days of the pandemic produced traffic spikes that would dwarf New Year's Eve several times over -- and it lasted for months," said Caitlin Benford, technical program manager at Facebook.

"Behind the scenes, Facebook Engineering came together to drive unprecedented efficiency improvements and make our infrastructure more resilient. This work includes load testing, disaster recovery testing and shuffling capacity. This year, New year's Eve looked a lot different, and we had engineering teams across Facebook's apps, ready to support any issue, so the world could ring in 2021," Benford added.

There were more than 55 million live broadcasts across Facebook and Instagram globally on New Year's Eve. Furthermore, nearly two times more group video calls were made on Messenger on December 31, 2020, compared to an average day.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja