New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google removed 1,54,745 pieces of content in the months of May and June following the user complaints. Of these, 71,132 pieces of content were removed in May and 83,613 in June. Apart from in response to the user complaints, Google also removed 11,61,223 pieces of content in the months of May and June on the basis of automated detection. Of these, 6,34,357 pieces of content were removed in May and 5,26,866 in June.

In total, over 1.3 million pieces of content were removed by Google (precisely: 13,159,68) in May and June.

The Alphabet-owned company made these disclosures in its second compliance report in the wake of India’s new Information Technology rules that came into effect from May 26 onwards.

In its first disclosure of such kind in India, Google had claimed in its first compliance report released July 1 that it received 27,700 complaints in April 2021 from individuals all over India over alleged violation of personal rights or concerned laws. Following these complaints, in the month of April, Google removed 59,350 pieces of content. The number of such complaints increased to 34,883 in May and 36,265 in June which resulted in 71,132 and 83,613 pieces of content being removed from the platform.

Such complaints are related to the violation of local laws or personal rights on a ‘significant social media intermediary’, designated under new IT rules.

Under the new IT rules, large digital platforms with over 5 million users are supposed to publish periodic compliance reports every month explaining the nature of complaints received and actions taken thereon.

Google claims that it invests heavily in fighting harmful content online and uses Artificial Intelligence technology to detect the harmful content and its subsequent removal from its platform.

The company said that the volume of automated detection is close to 10 times that of user complaints.

Google has been publishing its Transparency Report since 2010 that provides details on government requests for content removals on a biannual basis. This was the first time that the Alphabet-owned company published a compliance report in accordance with the new IT Rules (2021).

Posted By: Mukul Sharma