Oppo’s New ColorOS 13 To Be Based On Aquamorphic Theme; List Of Phones Which Already Have It

Oppo has released a beta version of ColorOS for its Reno 8 Pro 5G and F21 Pro. It was announced back in August this year and was limited to flagship phones only.

By Ashish Singh
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 09:57 AM IST
Minute Read
Oppo’s New ColorOS 13 To Be Based On Aquamorphic Theme; List Of Phones Which Already Have It

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has recently revealed that it is going to launch it's ColorOS 13 for all its phones. It came after the launch of Android 13 by Google in the ‘Made by Google’ Event recently. The company has released a beta version of Color OS 13 for its Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G and Oppo F21 Pro. Earlier, it was only limited to flagships like Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro.

When the company announced its Android 13 release roadmap earlier this year, it mentioned that the ColorOS 13 will be available for Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G in the month of September. On the other hand, the Oppo F21 has been prioritized as it was supposed to be updated in October.

Functionally, ColorOS 13 has been visually redesigned with an aquamorphic theme and card-style elements. The aquamorph design features rounded pebble-like shapes, soft lines, smooth transitions, and animations inspired by the movement of water.

Also Read
All Samsung 5G Smartphones Will Support 5G In India By Mid-November 2022:..
All Samsung 5G Smartphones Will Support 5G In India By Mid-November 2022:..

The users will also notice better-animated effects, improved looks of always on display, and special playback control for music apps such as Spotify. Just like other phone manufacturers, Oppo now is also focusing on the privacy and security with the upcoming software updates. It is also set to improve the cross-device collaboration with the Windows OS. 

It is expecetd that Oppo Reno8 5G, Reno 7 5G, K10 5G and other smartphones will also get ColorOS13 soon.

Also Read
Airtel 5G Rollout: Airtel Releases List Of Smartphones That Will Support..
Airtel 5G Rollout: Airtel Releases List Of Smartphones That Will Support..

If you are interested and would like to sign up for the ColorOS13 beta program, go to the Settings app and tap About Device. Tap at the top of the page, then tap the icon on the right. From here tap Trial, enter your details and tap Apply Now to submit.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.