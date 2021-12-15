New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Oppo has introduced a new foldable phone in town. Considered as one of the biggest smartphones brands in India, Oppo on Wednesday has finally made its foray into the foldable smartphones category by launching 'Find N' its first foldable phone ever.

On the second day of the Inno Day 2021 event, the smartphone makers unveiled their biggest and final product OPPO Find N after 2 years of testing in the market. From a first look, it resembled with already existing foldable Samsung phone but, the company insisted on their product being superior.

One of the main USP of the Oppo foldable phone is that it essentially includes a durable folding mechanism that will not lead to a crease showing up in the middle of the inner screen - something that has been a concern among foldables.

“Oppo has invested a significant amount of time and effort into coming up with a better approach to a foldable smartphone, experimenting with a range of form factors, hinge designs, display materials, and aspect ratios, to create a new device that meets the needs of more users,” said Pete Lau, chief product officer at Oppo.

Oppo Find N:Price

Oppo's first foldable phone comes in two variants and one with 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage is priced at CNY 7,699, which is roughly Rs 92,000, and the one with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs CNY 8,999, roughly Rs 1,07,550. Currently, the Phones have been launched in China and there is no announcement on when the phone will enter the Indian market.

Oppo Find N: Specifications

Find N comes with triple camera at the rear, selfie cameras on both inner and outer displays, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12GB RAM. It features a 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display. With an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, the inner display unfolds directly into landscape mode so users can watch videos, play games or read books without the extra step of rotating the device.

The triple-camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens.The OPPO Find N offers up to 12 GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In addition, the handset houses a 4,500mAh battery that claims to offer all-day battery life, while 33W 'SUPERVOOC Flash Charge' is optimised to charge to 55 per cent in 30 minutes and to 100 percent in 70 minutes. It also comes with 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging (compatible with standard Qi) and 10W reverse wireless charging. There is a touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz, as well, which will give good sensitivity when playing games. The peak brightness stands at 1,000 nits.

The Find N foldable supports a FlexForm Mode, through which the device can stand freely unfolded at an angle between 50-120 degrees. OPPO Find N includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is housed in the power button, as well as a dual speaker system and Dolby Atmos support to deliver more lifelike sound.

Posted By: Ashita Singh