Oppo To Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 In Flagship Phones After Announcing Partnership With Qualcomm

Oppo has announced that it will be partnering with Qualcomm Technologies for producing better and more futuristic phones at the Snapdragon Summit 2022. The smartphone manufacturer also revealed that it would be using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform in its next Find X flagship devices. With this move, Oppo aims to deliver better video, gaming, and connectivity experiences for mobile users globally.

Additionally, OPPO showcased the innovations made possible by its partnership with Qualcomm Technologies and Google to introduce Google Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (Google NAS) for the first time on a smartphone. The new solution will improve the latency and energy efficiency of mobile devices' AI processing.

Additionally, Oppo has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies and Google to improve future AI capabilities on mobile devices, and in mobile ray tracing technology.

Oppo's Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, stated, "The collaboration between OPPO and Qualcomm Technologies has progressed to a new level. We collaborated on research into several cutting-edge areas of technology that will aid in the development and implementation of innovative mobile technologies. OPPO and Qualcomm Technologies have delivered a breakthrough in mobile ray tracing technology and brought Google NAS to smartphones for the first time, drawing on OPPO's extensive experience in mobile graphics and AI, as well as the powerful capabilities of the new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Qualcomm Technologies as we redefine the smartphone experience and put more cutting-edge technology in the hands of millions of users worldwide."

Ray tracing technology was made available to attendees of the Snapdragon Summit 2022 via live game demos, making OPPO the only smartphone maker to show off such technology on devices running the premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. Notably, The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was launched at the summit.