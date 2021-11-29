New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Mobile company Oppo will be setting foot into a new segment of mobiles by launching its first-ever foldable phones in the market. While the users were waiting for the phone for a long time, makers have decided to launch OPPO's first-ever foldable phone in the next month that is December.

As the launch is nearing, many features and specifications are getting out through the leaks. According to leaks, Oppo's foldable smartphone will come under the name "Oppo Find N 5G". It will get a 50-megapixel rear camera, which can be used as a selfie. However, no official disclosure has been made by the company about the feature of the upcoming phone.

According to several leaked reports on Wiebo, Oppo Find N 5G will have an inward display like the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series phones. According to a filed patent of Oppo, a popup camera will be given to the phone. Also, Odd clamshells will be given.

Oppo foldable phone possible features:

Reportedly, Oppo‘s first foldable display smartphone will feature a 7.8 to 8-inch OLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with the Adreno 660 GPU. The memory configuration hasn’t been detailed yet.

The device will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper at the front. It will likely have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. All of this will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

However, the company has not made any official statement on the possible features but is likely to announce anytime soon. Oppo has not released any price of the phone yet but based on the market, reports suggest that the Oppo Smartphones are likely80 to be priced at Rs 80,000 or more.

Posted By: Ashita Singh