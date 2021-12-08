New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Ahead of its Inno Day event scheduled to take place next week, Oppo has released a short video teasing a retractable rear camera design for its smartphones.

According to a report in The Verge, the company's "self-developed retractable camera" has been shown extending from the phone's body before retracting back inside. The video suggests that the mechanism is waterproof and that it'll automatically retract the camera if the phone is dropped. The report claims that it doesn't appear to be a zoom lens, given its marked simply as 50mm, but it could theoretically help improve telephoto performance, the report adds.

Most pop-ups are annoying...



But not our self-developed retractable camera! 😉



Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

Oppo is likely to claim any optical advantages of the design in the coming future. The pop-up selfie cameras that get inside the front of a phone until opened through Camera interface on smartphone have shown multiple negative implications on the image quality in past.

The markings on the camera module show that the sensor is 1/1.56 inches and the lens is 50mm-equivalent with an f/2.4 aperture, meaning it should be around 2x longer than the phone's main lens. That's a much bigger sensor than you tend to find behind telephoto lenses, so maybe the extra height allowed by the retracting mechanism is what makes this possible.

During its annual Inno Day event, Oppo teases off its upcoming concepts and technologies before deploying them commercially. Last year, Oppo’s annual Inno Day event featured a rollable phone and AR glasses.

This year, Oppo is scheduled to hold its annual Inno Day event across two days, December 14 and 15.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma