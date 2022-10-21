Oppo Teases Reno 8 Pro ‘House of the Dragon Edition' Ahead Of Launch; See First Pics Here

Oppo teased its House Of The Dragon Limited Edition Reno 8 Pro smartphone ahead of launch. The phone is set to be offered with a lots of goodies.

By Ashish Singh
Fri, 21 Oct 2022 10:39 AM IST
Oppo Teases Reno 8 Pro ‘House of the Dragon Edition' Ahead Of Launch; See First Pics Here

Oppo India has teased its upcoming Reno 8 Pro 5G House of The Dragon Limited Edition. The phone will be based on the Disney Hotstar fantasy-based show 'House Of The Dragon' and the box would also have goodies based on the show theme.

The Reno 8 Series was launched in July this year. Both the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro are available in the market at a price of Rs 29,999.00 and Rs 45,999 respectively. However, the Reno 8 Pro limited edition is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

What Will Be In The Box?
Talking about the box components, the company has made it exciting with- a dragon skin-like faux leather phone cover, a golden colour ‘Dragon Egg’, a keychain with a three-headed dragon, a dragon emblem phone holder, and even a dragon-shaped SIM-ejector tool.


Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate panel. Talking about security, the phone gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Reno 8 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max powered by an octa-core CPU, paired with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Works with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor along with built-in stereo speakers.

Talking about the optics, the handset has a set of three cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens camera.

The rear camera is capable of 4K UHD at 30 FPS recordings and has a 32MP selfie camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Talking about the battery backup, the Reno 8 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging out-of-the-box support.

The price of this limited edition smartphone is yet to be determined, however, the specifications are expected to be the same.

 

