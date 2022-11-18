Oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Price And Specifications

The Chinese phone manufacturer Oppo is all set to release its new Reno 9 series on November 24, 2022, in China. Reno is a camera-centric series developed by Oppo for their photography and cinematography lovers.

OPPO Reno 9 Pro Specifications

According to the reports, the Oppo Reno 9 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels along with a 120Hz refresh rate and on the display fingerprint sensor. Not only this, the phone could feature a curved display and a punch-hole camera design on the top.

Talking about the performance, the phone features a Dimensity 8100-Max chipset which appears with a 2.85GHz octa-core processor. It will be delivered with 128 GB or 256 GB of storage and 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM. However, the listing for the device on the OPPO China website already indicates that it will be offered with either 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage or 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The phone's optics include a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. Additionally, a Sony IMX890 primary camera in support of MariSilicon ISP is rumoured to be included in the device.

Furthermore, the Reno 9 Pro will penetrate the Chinese market with ColorOS 13-based Android 13 and will be available in black, gold, and gold with gradient shades for the audience.

OPPO Reno 9 Series Expected Price And Availability:

Oppo is expected to launch its Reno 9 series phones with some price hike compared to the predecessor Reno 8 series. Some reports floating online suggest that the phone could come into the market at the starting price of Rs 39,900 (Rumoured).

Just like the Reno 8 series, the Reno 9 series would come with 3 variants- Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, anda Reno 9 Pro Plus.