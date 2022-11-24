Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro Plus Launched; Check Prices, Specifications

Oppo has launched its much-awaited Reno 9 series with yet another set of impressive features in China today. The Chinese phone manufacturer has introduced its Reno series as a camera-centric phone for users who love to capture memories in terms of pictures and videos.

The company has introduced three trims- Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro Plus. As we reported, the Reno 9 and Reno 9 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 8100-Max chipsets.

Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro Plus Specifications And Features:

Both the Oppo Reno 9 and Reno 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED FHD+ display and a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. The phones feature a maximum brightness of 950 nits. The Reno 9 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset while the Reno 9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. They both run on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. The phones come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Not to mention, each device has a standard 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast wired charging.

In terms of optics, a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP black-and-white camera are both standards on the Reno 9. The Reno 9 Pro, on the other hand, has a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

The Reno 9 Pro Plus features the same 6.7-inch curved-edge AMOLED display paired with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Adding on to that, the phone sports a 4,700mAh dual-cell battery with 80W fast charging support.

Talking about the camera, the Reno 9 Pro Plus has a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary shooter with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera lens, and 2-megapixel mono lens.

Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro Plus Price:

Three different configurations of the Reno 9 are available: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage for RMB 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,550), 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for RMB 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,850), and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage for RMB 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,300). There are four colours available for it, including red, gold, gradient gold, and black.

Both 16GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage versions of the Reno 9 Pro are now available for RMB 3,499 (roughly Rs 40,000) and RMB 3,799 (roughly Rs 43,400), respectively. It comes in colours like gradient gold, gold, and black.

Additionally, 16GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations of the Reno 9 Pro+ are offered. These variations cost RMB 3,999 (roughly 45,700 rupees) and RMB 4,499 (roughly 50,300 rupees).

Talking about availability, the Reno 9 series is expected to penetrate the Indian market in the first half of the next year with some price revisions.