Oppo Reno 8T to be launched in the global markets on February 8, 2023. No official dates for the India debut out as of now.

By Ashish Singh
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 02:30 PM IST
Oppo Reno 8T Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Price And Specifications Here
Oppo Reno 8T could make an India debut in the first week of February. (Image-Twitter)

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced that it would be launching its highly anticipated smartphone Reno 8T on February 8 in the global market. Notably, the company has not announced the India debut of the new phone under Reno as of now.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the phone will make its debut in India in the first week of February. Adding on to that, he also mentioned that the phone could be launched with a price tag of Rs 27,000- Rs 29,000.

Oppo Reno 8T Specifications (Rumoured):

Speaking of the design first, the leaked render suggests that the Reno 8T would feature a slightly curved screen and have a very slim profile and would be a 5G powered phone. The body appears to be slim and lightweight with the fancy rear camera bump.

The Oppo Reno 8T could get a 6.67-inch full HD+ display along with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. Under the hood, the phone is said to feature a MediaTek Helio G99 processor backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and is likely to run on Android 13 out of the box.

In terms of optics, the phone might feature a triple camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary shooter paired with a 2-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone is expected to feature a 32-megapixel punch-hole design front camera.

Oppo Reno 8T Price, Availability (Rumoured):

The phone is expected to make its debut in the price range between Rs 27,000 to Rs 29,000 which makes it a direct competitor to the recently launched Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and the Realme 10 Pro smartphones.

Additionally, several reports claim that the phone would be launched in two colour shades including Yellow and Black.

