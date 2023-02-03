Oppo Reno 8T, Enco Air 3 Earbuds Launched In India; Check Price And Specifications Here

The popular Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has officially launched its highly-anticipated Reno8T 5G smartphone along with Oppo Enco Air 3 in India with the segment's slimmest and lightest design. The company has also offered a fast chagrin support of 67W along with a pretty impressive camera setup. The Oppo Reno 8T would sit below the recently launched Oppo Reno 8 Pro and features a curved display, unlike its elder sibling.

Oppo Reno 8T Specifications:

The Oppo Reno 8T gets a massive 6.7-inch micro-curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate panel of 120Hz. The screen is protected by Dragontrail-Star2. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G paired with 8GB RAM with expandable options and 128 GB storage. The phone gets a battery pack of 4,800 mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The smartphone would run on the latest ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. The company has claimed that it can run 18 apps seamlessly in the background without any lag.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 8T will be offered with a 108-megapixel primary shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP microlens. A 32-megapixels front camera for selfies and video calls is also offered. The phone does have plenty of enhanced camera features.

Oppo Reno 8T Price In India:

The base trim of Oppo Reno 8T would be available at a price of Rs 29,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. One can pre-order the device from official channels or the popular e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Specifications And Price:

The Oppo Enco Air 3 is the company's top-of-the-line TWS, with 13.4mm drivers and a Cadence HiFi5 DSP (Digital Signal Processor) for a better user experience. Along with 47ms low latency mode, SBC and AAC codecs, and the Oppo Live Audio function for a theater-like experience, it also has these features. It will function on Bluetooth version 5.3 and has two options for device connectivity.

The TWS earbuds have a playing time of up to 25 hours and can give you up to 2 hours of listening time in only 10 minutes. The earbuds also come with some notable features like touch controls, DNN noise cancellation for calls, an IP54 rating, Google Fast Pair support, and more.

The Oppo Enco Air 3 is available in the market for Rs 2,999.