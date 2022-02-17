New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Oppo had launched the Oppo Reno 7 in India back on February 04, and the smartphone is now on sale in India, starting Thursday (February 17). Apart from Oppo Reno 7, the company also introduced Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G. Oppo Reno 7 is on sale on the e-commerce website Flipkart, and people can also grab amazing offers on the smartphone.

Oppo Reno 7 5G price in India, sale offers

The smartphone was launched earlier this month and is priced at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. There are two colour variants available for the smartphone -- Starry Black and Startrails Blue colour.

The smartphone went on sale on Flipkart at 12 am IST. The e-commerce giant is giving amazing discounts and offers on phone such as no-cost EMIs starting at Rs 4,834 along with a 10 per cent instant discount when the phone is purchased through Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Standard Chartered Bank cards.

Apart from Flipkart, the smartphone is also available on Oppo's official website, which is offering up to a 10 per cent discount if you purchase the smartphone from Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Standard Chartered Bank, and Yes Bank. Apart from that, customers can also avail no-cost EMIs up to 6 months from the aforementioned banks along with Bajaj Finserv.

The brand is also offering a 30W PowerBank free-of-cost with the purchase of Oppo Reno 7 5G.

Oppo Reno 7 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 5G comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC mated to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

While talking about the camera, then the Oppo Reno 7 features a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera of the smartphone is a 32-megapixel selfie sensor which helps in taking better quality pictures and videos.

For connectivity, Oppo Reno 7 has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone gets a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen