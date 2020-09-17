Speaking about its features, the Oppo Reno Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition will have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel mono shooter.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In what could be piece good news for tech lovers across the country, Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition will likely be launched in India on September 24. Oppo has already released the teaser of this new smartphone on Flipkart and through Oppo Reno Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition, the company is teasing the return of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who retired from international cricket last month.

What about the specifications of Oppo Reno Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition?

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports fast charging via 65W SuperVOOC 2.0. The Connectivity options for it include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The OPPO Reno4 Pro has been developed to deliver an ultra-smooth and improved experience and its 3D borderless sense screen will not only enhance the premium look and feel of the phone. The smartphone also offers a 90Hz Refresh Rate with up to 180Hz touch sampling rate that provides great performance.

About Oppo Reno Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition:

Oppo has partnered with MS Dhoni, who had retired from international cricket last month, for OPPO Reno4 Pro. Aiming to make the partnership with MS Dhoni even more memorable, OPPO is also looking to bring something exciting for consumers and fans of MS Dhoni, for them to #BeTheInfinite and become a part of this association. This exciting new offering will amaze the fans who are also looking forward to MS Dhoni’s performance in the upcoming Indian T20 League season.

“I am very excited to be a part of a project which aims to inspire people to push their limits and follow their passion. It is a pleasure to collaborate with OPPO as they have been at the forefront of pushing their limits in technology and innovation,” said MS Dhoni on his collaboration with Oppo.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma