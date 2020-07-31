A successor to Reno 3 Pro, the Indian variant of the smartphone is notably different from the one launched in China, given the different needs and demands of Indian smartphone users.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Oppo's wildly popular smartphone in Mainland China, Reno Pro 4, was launched in India and rest of the world on Friday.

A successor to Reno 3 Pro, the Indian variant of the smartphone is notably different from the one launched in China, given the different needs and demands of Indian smartphone users.

What all you are getting with OPPO Reno Pro 4?

The smartphone has retained its 90 Hz display with a Snapdragon 720G processor into the systemic synchronisation of the smartphone.

Oppo Reno Pro 4 Specifications:

With a screen to body ratio, above 92 per cent, the smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch complemented by a 3D curved AMOLED panel. Unlike the rear tri-camera in the Chinese version of the smartphone, the desi version of Oppo Reno 4 is having a 48 megapixels quad-Camera setup supporting a 720p video resolution. The expectations as for the availability of other slow-motion options to be available for the Indian users, such as 480fps at 1080p, 240fps at 720p, and 120fps at 1080p video resolution, have been well fulfilled by the smartphone maker.

Oppo has claimed that with its new charging technology, the Reno 4 Pro can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in a little more than half an hour.

OPPO Reno 4 Pro Price:

OPPO Reno 4 Pro has been priced at Rs 34,990 in India, and will be reportedly available in Starry Black and Silky White colours, and will be out in the sole variant of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will be available for public sale from August 5 onwards.

Meet the exciting 3D Borderless Sense Screen of the OPPO #Reno4Pro and get ready to experience technology like never before! #SenseTheInfinite #TrueBorderlessExperience!

When did OPPO Reno Pro 4 was launched in India?

The smartphone has launched in India via digital mode at 1:00 pm on July 31, 2020. The launch was streamed live across the social media pages of Oppo-India, and the official website of the same.

