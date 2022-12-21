Oppo Promises Four OS Updates And Five Years Of Security Updates For Selected Flagships Starting From 2023

After OnePlus and Samsung, Oppo has promised four OS updates and five years of security updates.

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has announced that starting in 2023, it will provide four major ColorOS updates as well as five years of regular security updates for select flagship models. ColorOS is a mobile operating system developed by Oppo Electronics that is based on the Android Open Source Project.

This came after OnePlus promised the same thing to its users, and South Korean tech titan Samsung did the same. Additionally, Samsung was the first mobile device maker to provide the above-mentioned security updates and operating system updates to its flagship users. The Android creator Google, on the other hand, only offers three operating system updates and five years' worth of patches. Do note that these commitments are limited to the flagship users starting from next year.

The latest ColorOS which was released by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 which was released in mid-August. It aims to provide a hassle-free, smooth, smart, and connected experience to its users. Notably, Oppo has only rolled out it's ColorOS 13 for 33 Oppo models internationally. The ColorOS 13 is based on an aquamorphic design and comes with a plethora of interesting features. Some of them are better privacy controls, optimised fonts, and Dynamic Computing Engine.

Furthermore, Oppo is claiming that its latest ColorOS13 rollout is now the fastest and biggest update in the history of ColorOS releases with over 50 percent of smartphones getting the update as compared to the previous version ColorOS 12.

At the time of writing, the company is in the process of releasing ColorOS 13 Beta for devices like the Find X2, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G Diwali Edition, Reno 5 Pro 5G, F21s Pro, F21s Pro 5G, F19 Pro Plus, and A74 5G. The stable ColorOS 13 release will be available for the Reno 5 Pro 5G, F19 Pro Plus 5G, and A74 5G starting on December 28.