Oppo Launches Find N2 And Find N2 Flip: Check Price, Specifications Here

The Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip has been launched in China.

The much-awaited announcement of the month has been done by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo. Earlier, it was reported that Oppo might launch the new generation of its flip phones on Oppo Inno Day, an annual technology event organised by the tech giant. Oppo has reportedly announced its Oppo Find N2. The phone will succeed the company's first generation Find N phone with a sleeker design and lesser weight.

However, the company has announced the phone in China and the official confirmation for the global variants still awaits.

Oppo Find N2 Specifications:

The Oppo Find N2 features a 7.1-inch LTPO OLED display with a variable refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 HZ while the outer panel comprises a 5.54-inch cover OLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find N2 is surprisingly powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 16 GB RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage along with a 4,520 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Find N2 features a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary shooter along with a 48 MP Sony IMX581 and 32 MP Sony IMX709 sensor for the telephoto lens.

Oppo Find N2 Price:

The all-new Oppo Find N2 is all set to be capped at CNY 7,999 (Roughly Rs 95,000) for the 12GB/256GB trim and CNY 8,999 (Roughly Rs 1,07,000) for the 16GB/512GB configuration. The phone is set to be available in three shades namely- Cloud White, Plain Black, and Pine Green.

Oppo Find N2 Flip:

With the Find N2 Flip, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched the flip phone as well. The new Find N2 Flip is somehow similar to the existing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display along with a 120Hz Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the outer panel features a 2.26-inch 60Hz OLED display. The phone has a 4,300mAh battery pack along with 44W fast charging.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC with the LPDDR5 RAM options of either 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB along with 256GB or 512GB storage options.

In terms of optics, the phone features a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an 8 megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. For selfies and video recordings, the phone has 32 megapixels.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price:

8GB + 256GB – 5,999 Yuan (roughly Rs. 71,225.95 ).

12GB + 256GB – 6,399 Yuan (roughly Rs. 75,985.50).

16GB + 512GB – 6,999 Yuan (roughly Rs. 83,110 ).