New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched a new variant of its A15s device in the Indian market. Priced Rs 12,490, the new 128 GB storage variant was made available for purchase at e-commerce giant Amazon and mainline retail channels from Friday, Dainik Jagran reported.

The original variant of A15s with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage was launched in the Indian market in December, last year. Both the versions offer a 6.51-inch HD+ screen with 1500x720 pixel resolution and an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The original variant was launched with three colour options at a price tag of Rs 11,490, though the 128GB storage version offers only Dynamic Black and Fancy White colour options.

Specifications

Aside from the increased storage, the new variant has the same configurations as the original: A 269 ppi pixel density, 4 GB RAM, triple rear camera -- 13 megapixel, 2 megapixel, and 2 megapixel -- and an 8 megapixel front camera. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio p35 SoC and backed by 4,230 mAh battery. The device weighs 177 grams.

"Oppo's A15s's AI Triple Rear camera can capture any photo you dream of. The 13 MP main lens preserves clarity, the 2MP macro lens captures fine details up close, and the 2 MP depth lens makes every portrait perfect," the company said in a statement published on its website.

Availability and Price

Both the devices are available for purchase at Amazon and mainline retail channels. Check for the available offers at the e-commerce giant before making the purchase. The 128 GB storage variant is priced Rs 12,490, while the 64 GB variant is priced a thousand bucks less. Other than the doubled storage, the two variants have the same configuration.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja