Oppo Inno Day 2022 | Two Phones Likely To Be Launched During Event On December 14: Report

The Oppo Inno day is all set to take place on December 14 in China, suggests report.

By Ashish Singh
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 03:35 PM IST
Minute Read
Oppo Inno Day 2022 | Two Phones Likely To Be Launched During Event On December 14: Report

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced the Oppo Inno Day, an annual technology conference, in between the 14th and 15th of this month, according to a report. With this, the company is expected to launch its upcoming Oppo N2 and Oppo N2 Flip at the event.

According to a report, the company announced the dates on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. At the conference, the company is reportedly also going to introduce the MariSilicon X Gen 2 picture processor.

Oppo Find N2 Foldable Expected Specifications:

According to the reports, the Oppo Find N2 Fold will be sporting a 7.1-inch OLED display which is foldable along with a 120 Hz refresh rate panel. Additionally, the phone is expected to feature the MariSilicon X chip (the one which is going to debut in the same event). The new generation MariSilicon X chip aims to enhance the photography experience of the users, especially in the low-lighting conditions.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Launched In India, Check Price And Specifications..
On the front end, the phone is reported to feature a 5.54-inch E6 AMOLED FHD+ display and would run on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone is said to run on the latest Android 13 with the latest ColorOS13 UI.

Talking about the optics, A 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48 MP Sony IMX581 sensor with a 114-degree angle, and a 32 MP Sony IMX709 telephoto lens are said to be included in the phone's specification sheet.

Telegram Will Now Let Users Enroll Without Having SIM Card; Check Other..
Oppo Find N2 Foldable Expected:

The report also suggests that the smartphone is expected to come in three colour variants which are the shades of Green, Black, and White.

