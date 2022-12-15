Oppo Inno Day 2022: Oppo Unveils THESE Three New Gadgets; Check Full Details Here

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, held its fourth annual technology event, Oppo INNO DAY 2022, on its social media platforms. With this, the company revealed that the theme of the year is 'Empowering a Better Future,' and it launched the OHealth H1, a new MariSilicon member called MariSilicon Y, and finally the Air Glass 2.

The Chinese tech giant has come up with OHealth. With the introduction of the OHealth, the company aims to provide the health data of families including the six health data monitoring functions in just a single device. The metrics include the blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature, and sleep tracking.

During the event, the company also displayed the MariSilicon Y, a bluetooth audio chip that uses N6RF technology. The company claims that this will increase Bluetooth bandwidth by 50% over the current highest-spec Bluetooth chipset.

Furthermore, according to the company, it transmits 24-bit/192kHz ultra-clear lossless audio, providing users with wireless connectivity with the same audio quality as a wired connection and opening up new possibilities for spatial audio experiences.

The Oppo Air Glass 2 was the third and final item the company unveiled during Oppo Inno Day. The user will be able to make phone calls, have access to real-time translation, assist with navigation, and convert voice to text for people who are blind or visually impaired, among other intelligent experiences. Notably, Oppo has stepped into the field of Extended Reality (XR) last year with its Oppo Air Glass 1. This is a more lightweight, smart, and better designed as compared to its predecessor claims the company.