Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: 5 Differences Which Give Oppo A Lead Over Samung

OPPO, a popular smartphone maker has introduced its first-ever foldable phone in the global market. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is arguably the third flip smartphone available in the global market and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset and some segment-leading features that can definitely give it a lead if compared to other competitors.

Additionally, the design of the phone resembles the already existing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and would be a direct competitor of it. Interestingly, it is the third flip phone in the market which made its debut after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series and Moto Razr series.

However, it will be a fascinating position to be in because Samsung currently rules the market with the most economical flip phone price tag. Furthermore, here are the five factors that could propel Oppo ahead of its competition in the Flip phone market.

1. Biggest Cover Screen On A Flip Phone:

During the global launch, Oppo announced that it will be offering a 3.26-inch cover display with a 60 Hz refresh rate which is capable of doing many tasks which includes taking selfies, managing notifications, attending or cutting calls, quick replying to messaging platforms, and OneSwipe display for accessing the UPI applications.

2. Biggest Battery In The Segment:

Compared to the other brands which mainly means Samsung, Oppo has announced that it has provided a massive 4,300mAh battery with 44W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. It would not be wrong to say that the phone could get fully charged in an hour.

3. Durability:

Oppo has announced that the Find N2 Flip can survive over 400,000 folding cycles which is double if compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Additionally, the phone seems to feature a sturdy design with zero gaps, an invisible screen crease, and a diffuse texture.

4. Dual 5G SIM:

Surprisingly, the Oppo Find N2 Flip includes dual 5G SIM compatibility, allowing users to keep two contact numbers active at the same time without sacrificing network, internet speed, or convenience. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a nano-SIM option along with e-SIM support.

5. Camera:

Oppo has a reputation for having excellent cameras, and the company has once again demonstrated it. The phone features a surprise 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 32-megapixel Sony-powered front camera. Additionally, it has a Flexform mode for convenient video chats, and meetings as well as hands-free camera operation which clearly gives it an edge over Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a 12 MP primary shooter and 12 MP ultra-wide lens.