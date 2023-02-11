Oppo Find N2 Flip To Make Global Debut On Feb 15; All You Need To Know

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, announced the official launch date of its Find N2 Flip on Twitter. According to a tweet from the company's official Twitter account, the company will have a global launch event in London on February 15, 2023. Furthermore, the company's social media pages in India are often tweeting about the future event, implying that the phone may make its debut in India as well.

Speaking of flip phones, Samsung is the only company that has made a good market in the countries with positive feedback. Recently, the company launched its Galaxy Z Flip 4 powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and the price starts from Rs 80,999.

Looking at the global market, Oppo has announced that the phone would be impressive, and will be better than the competitors in two ways. The first one is the invisible crease, and the other one would be the largest-ever cover screen on a flip phone. According to the report, the Find N2 Flip would get a 3.26-inch cover display which is almost 1.7x times bigger than its predecessor.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications (Expected):

According to the reports, the phone could feature a 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The phone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor and is expected to be paired with 16GB of RAM and a storage of up to 512 GB. Additionally, the phone could see a massive 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The phone could run on the Color OS 13 based on Android 13.

In terms of optics, the phone could feature a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone could get a 32 MP front camera.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price:

The phone could make an entry in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 75,000 (expected) for the 8GB/256GB variant and could go up to Rs 88,000 (expected) for the 16GB/512GB model.