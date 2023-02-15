Oppo Find N2 Flip Launched Globally, To Take On Rival Samsung Flip Series; Check Price, Specifications Here

CHINESE smartphone manufacturer Oppo which is known for making unique and affordable smartphones in a global event has launched a flip phone named Oppo Find N2 Flip with interesting specifications. Notably, Oppo has now become the third brand after Motorola and Samsung to launch a flip phone in the market.

The phone is already on sale in the Chinese market and has made its global debut today, making the foldable smartphone category a bit interesting. Additionally, the company claims invisiblle crease, no gap and durablity has been taken care in the new Oppo Find N2 Flip. Here are the specifications of the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications:

Oppo’s second foldable phone gets two displays which include a vertical 3.26-inch cover display for basic usage, notification reading, and more along with a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 60 Hz and 120 Hz, and a 1600 nits peak brightness respectively.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and a virtual RAM option ( expandable up to 16GB). Oppo Find N2 Flip will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SUPERVOOC fast charging support and will run on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.

In terms of optics, the company has announced its partnership with Hasselblad. The smartphone gets a double camera on the rear with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens for sharper and crisper shots. For quick high resolution selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets a 32-megapixel shooter.

It also has flexform mode, which means the phone can be used at a 45-degree angle to take a hand-free selfie with a wider lens and sharp modes. It can also be used for video calls, meetings and more.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Price, Availability:

The Oppo Find N2 Flip will be available at a price of $1,018 for the base trim of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Additionally, the company is offering 1TB Google One for 6 months.

The smartphone is available in two different colours, namely- Astral Black and Moonlit Purple with diffuse texture to avoid fingerprint stains on the phone.