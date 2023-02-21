OPPO Find N2 Flip Sets Benchmark In Foldable Phones; Check Features, Specs And More

OPPO announced the global availability of its flagship, the Find N2 Flip and it is set to arrive in India soon. The all-new foldable phone of Oppo has the largest cover screen of its kind with best-in-class battery life and the fastest charging speeds on any flip phone.

OPPO’s debut flip phone ups the ante with specifications that include a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor with ultra-fast 5G connectivity, a Sony IMX890 camera system, the MariSilicon X NPU for low-light 4K videography, Hasselblad colour tones in photos, as well as SUPERVOOCTM flash charging support that makes it the perfect package for all-day use.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip gets a 3.26-inch cover screen and powerful widgets and offers enough screen space to showcase meaningful information, including as many as six notifications. The large viewing area also enhances the use of the cover display as a camera viewfinder.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip adds a GIF, Bitmoji, or a sticker for greater personalisation on the Always-On display. In addition to Bitmoji and OMOJI stickers, the AOD also displays helpful insights: the time, date, power status, and notifications.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip takes a minimalist approach to design with a fingerprint-resistant, micro-etched glass case and polished aluminium sides. The bezel-less cover display takes centre stage with its versatility and shines through with its large 3.26-inch size.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip’s large 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display is perfectly tuned to let you enjoy multimedia and games. Its cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and 1600 nits of brightness makes for immersive movie watching, while its 120Hz refresh rate makes for a smooth user experience.

Find N2 Flip’s flagship 50MP main camera features a large Sony IMX890 sensor, with a large-aperture f/1.8 lens for incredible imaging. The Find N2 Flip’s 17:9 aspect ratio cover screen sports.

The Find N2 Flip’s Flexion Hinge works with the folding display to enable new user experiences and an almost-invisible crease. Robust in its simplicity, the updated Flexion hinge creates more space to accommodate a larger cover display and a higher-capacity, faster-charging battery.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip sets a new benchmark for flip phones with a massive 4,300mAh battery. Its long-lasting battery is the result of continuous efforts to redesign everything from the hinge to the SIM tray to accommodate more space.

OPPO N2 Flip Color Variants:

The Find N2 Flip— available in two colours: Astral Black and Moonlit Purple which weighs 191g and is just 7.45mm slim when opened.