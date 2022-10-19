Oppo Festive Offers 2022: Grab Amazing Deals On Smartphones And Accessories This Diwali

Chinese phone manufacturer Oppo has unveiled an attractive Oppo Festive Offer for its potential customers with the biggest discounts and contests. It includes all the phones and accessories. The Oppo Festive offer is available online ( Flipkart and Amazon) as well as in offline stores near you.



The offers are on smartphones across the OPPOverse which includes Reno, F, K, A, and IOT series.

1. A chance to win INR 10 lakh in cash, free handsets, tablets, and even wireless earbuds

2. IoT products include some of the biggest discounts offers up to INR 3500

3. OPPO to offer a ‘Pay Nothing Offer’ across all mainline retail outlets

4. Customers can enjoy a 10% bank cashback on OPPO products

Oppo Festive Offers On Flipkart:

1. OPPO K10 (6GB variant) and OPPO K10 5G (8GB variant) will be available at a discount of INR 1500

2. The OPPO F19 Pro+ will be available at a discount of INR 2000

3. Customers purchasing the OPPO Reno and the F series smartphones can avail of a no-cost EMI for a tenure of up to three months, while customers purchasing OPPO’s A series smartphones will get no-cost EMI for three months

4. Customers purchasing the Reno8 Pro and Reno8 on an exchange offer will get a benefit of INR 4000 and INR 3000, respectively, while customers purchasing the F21 Pro on an exchange will get a benefit of INR 2000

5. In addition to these, customers using ICICI and Axis Bank cards can also avail of a cashback of 10% for purchases of over INR 5000 on all OPPO products.

Oppo Festive Offers On Amazon:

1. The customers purchasing the A54 will get an instant discount of 10%

2. Customers can avail of a no-cost EMI on F series smartphones for up to six months, and a three-month no-cost EMI term on any A series smartphone

3. Customers looking for exchange deals, can enjoy an additional benefit of INR 2000 on the F21 Pro series, INR 1500 on the A77, and INR 1000 on the A57

4. Customers purchasing any OPPO product will get a 10% cashback on transactions made through SBI bank cards

Talking about offline stores, a customer can enjoy 10 % cashback on leading bank cards on the devices- Reno8 series, F21 series, A77, and A57 smartphones by 31 October 2022.

1. Customers can also get a no-cost EMI offer of up to six months for the Reno series and F series, while customers purchasing A series smartphones can enjoy a three-month no-cost EMI offer

2. OPPO’s unique ‘Pay Nothing Offer’ will allow customers to get an OPPO product on zero down payment schemes available through leading financiers.

3. Customers can also avail of an exchange offer of up to INR 3000 on the purchase of the Reno8 series, F21 series, A77, and A57 smartphones