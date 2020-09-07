New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In a piece of good news for all tech lovers, the Oppo F17 Pro, which was recently launched in India, went on its first sale in the country on Monday. The sale was held via Flipkart and on the official website of Oppo India.

Oppo F17 Pro is a lightweight smartphone and is available in India under a price of Rs 23,000. The Oppo F17 has a 30W VOOC charger and 6 AI portrait cameras, along with a quad-camera set-up on the back and a dual-punch hole on the front.

Oppo F17 Features and Specifications:

The Oppo F17 has a 6.43 inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels. For photography lovers, the Oppo F17 has a quad rear camera setup which has a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, 2 MP monochrome and 2 MP portrait sensor. For selfie lovers, the Oppo F17 has dual selfie camera.

The Oppo F17 has a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Apart from this, the Oppo F17 has a 4,000 mAh battery that comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging support. The smartphone is based on Android 10 OS and works on the MediaTek Helio P95 processor.

Oppo F17 Availability and Price:

The Oppo F17 was launched in India by the company in a single variant for Rs 22,990 only. It has an internal storage of 128 GB and an 8 GB RAM. The Oppo F17 is available in three colours in India -- Magic Black, Magic Blue and Metallic White. Apart from offline stores, customers can buy this phone via Flipkart and Amazon India.

In another good news, the customers will get an unlimited cashback of five per cent if they purchase the phone using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The customers will also get a discount on UPI transactions above Rs 10,000 while Axis Bank Buzz card users will get a 5 per cent discount. Also, there will be an option to buy the phone at an EMI of Rs 2,555.

