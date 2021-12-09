New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Chinese mobile manufacturer, Oppo has announced that the company is developing its first folding smartphone - the Oppo Find N. The smartphone manufacturer will unveil the device on December 15 during Oppo Inno Day, where the company will showcase its next-generation products. Pete Lau, who is Oppo Chief Product Officer and OnePlus founder announced about the launch in a blog post.

As per the senior executive, the company has been working on foldable devices for over four years. Oppo also worked with six prototypes. Though the company has not officially highlighted the specification of the device but a press note reveals its functionalities. “Whether it’s fast charging, high refresh rates, mobile photography covering several focal lengths, or 5G connectivity, smartphone development has reached a limit that requires new ways of thinking and new approaches to continue innovating," Lau adds.

Talking about the hurdles, Lau mentioned barriers such as utility, durability, and user experience “continue to prevent foldable devices from becoming a more feasible daily driver for most people." The Oppo Find N is said to be “easy to use" and maintains “an appropriate weight and size." Also, the phone will highlight issues like durability and crease in the display. The company further clarified that the 'N' in the name stands for new possibilities.

According to a promotional tweet, Oppo Find N's has a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-like form factor. Smartphone's screen on the outer panel hardly has any bezels which appear to be a regular smartphone when it is folded. Now, it will be interesting to see under what price range does Oppo's foldable device falls.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen