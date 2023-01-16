Oppo A78 5G Launched In India With MediaTek's Dimensity 700 SoC; Check Price, Features Here

The sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker BBK Electronics Oppo has launched its all-new A78 5G in India which will rival Xiaomi’s recently launched Redmi Note 12 5G. The phone will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity chipset and has a dual rear camera setup along with a glossy design making it an attractive option.

Oppo A78 5G Specifications

The Oppo A78 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a refresh rate panel of 90 Hz along with 480 nits of peak brightness. The phone offers an HD+ display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels with some bezels on offer.

The A78 5G is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 5G SoC and will be an affordable option for users who are tight on budget and are looking for a versatile 5G phone. Under the hood, the phone features 8GB RAM along with extended RAM support to increase memory and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone also features a microSD card slot for extended memory support. The Oppo A78 5G will run on the Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

In terms of optics, the camera gets a 50-megapixel primary shooter along with a 2-megapixel depth lens. Do note that there are no ultra-wide cameras on offer. For selfies and video calls, the phone features an 8-megapixel camera with a water drop-style notch.

However, the smartphone includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, and a type-C port for charging.

Oppo A78 5G Price In India:

Surprisingly, the Oppo A78 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, competing with the Redmi Note 12 5G. The phone will go on sale on January 18, and customers can get up to 10% cashback and six months NCEMI from ICICI, SBI, BOB, IDFC, ONECARD, and AU FINANCE banks as part of the introductory price.