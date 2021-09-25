New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Oppo, which is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers across the world, is all set to launch a new smartphone under its A series on October 1. Though the company has not made an official announcement over it, it is widely expected that it will launch Oppo A55 and the smartphone will go on sale on Amazon.



Expected specifications of Oppo A55:



It is expected that the smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio will be 20: 9. The Oppo A55 is likely to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. An 8MP camera can also be provided for a selfie.



It may also come with 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Apart from that, the phone is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. While talking about connectivity then the phone will have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, headphone jack, and USB Type-C port.



Expected price of Oppo A55:



The company has not revealed any specific information about the price of the smartphone. But if leaks are to be believed, then the smartphone can be priced around Rs 15,000.



Meanwhile, the company is going to launch Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition on 27 September. It will come with a 64MP quad-camera setup, 32MP selfie camera, and 4,500mAh battery.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen